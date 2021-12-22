Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

34,337 Deaths 3,120,439 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database

UK Public Data Show 35 Deaths 213 Hospitalizations Among Booster Triple Vaccinated

By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | December 22, 2021

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 32,649 fatalities, and 3,003,296 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,470,537) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through December 18, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 15,788 deathand 1,476,269 injuries to 18/12/2021

  • 40,271   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 226 deaths
  • 47,256   Cardiac disorders incl. 2,310 deaths
  • 433        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 41 deaths
  • 19,912   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 1,504     Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 22,804   Eye disorders incl. 35 deaths
  • 120,263 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 637 deaths
  • 370,545 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 4,452 deaths
  • 1,691     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 82 deaths
  • 16,314   Immune system disorders incl. 84 deaths
  • 61,494   Infections and infestations incl. 1,649 deaths
  • 25,540   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 279 deaths
  • 36,772   Investigations incl. 476 deaths
  • 10,065   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 264 deaths
  • 179,558 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 196 deaths
  • 1,362     Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 128 deaths
  • 246,596 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,694 deaths
  • 2,127     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 64 deaths
  • 223        Product issues incl. 3 deaths
  • 26,890   Psychiatric disorders incl. 191 deaths
  • 5,314     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 249 deaths
  • 55,551   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 63,512   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,742 deaths
  • 68,837   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 134 deaths
  • 3,257     Social circumstances incl. 21 deaths
  • 10,192   Surgical and medical procedures incl. 122 deaths
  • 37,986   Vascular disorders incl. 688 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 9,612 deathand 431,805 injuries to 18/12/2021

  • 9,176     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 106 deaths
  • 14,538   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,000 deaths
  • 174        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 5,244     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 409        Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 6,337     Eye disorders incl. 33 deaths
  • 35,162   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 359 deaths
  • 114,485 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,239 deaths
  • 693        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 47 deaths
  • 4,314     Immune system disorders incl. 17 deaths
  • 16,686   Infections and infestations incl. 907 deaths
  • 8,851     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 180 deaths
  • 8,917     Investigations incl. 263 deaths
  • 4,138     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 231 deaths
  • 51,645   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 193 deaths
  • 595        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 76 deaths
  • 72,360   Nervous system disorders incl. 919 deaths
  • 785        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 6 deaths
  • 91           Product issues incl. 4 deaths
  • 7,887     Psychiatric disorders incl. 158 deaths
  • 2,553     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 183 deaths
  • 9,972     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 19,269   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,032 deaths
  • 23,101   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 84 deaths
  • 1,956     Social circumstances incl. 40 deaths
  • 1,946     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 150 deaths
  • 10,521   Vascular disorders incl. 361 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca6,862 deathand 1,103,016 injuries to 18/12/2021

  • 13,469   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 255 deaths
  • 19,919   Cardiac disorders incl. 753 deaths
  • 208        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 13,018   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 642        Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 19,414   Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths
  • 104,504 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 370 deaths
  • 289,568 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,614 deaths
  • 985        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 63 deaths
  • 5,105     Immune system disorders incl. 31 deaths
  • 34,377   Infections and infestations incl. 471 deaths
  • 12,816   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 184 deaths
  • 24,316   Investigations incl. 178 deaths
  • 12,629   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 101 deaths
  • 163,096 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 125 deaths
  • 684        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 29 deaths
  • 226,199 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,047 deaths
  • 558        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 17 deaths
  • 193        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 20,437   Psychiatric disorders incl. 62 deaths
  • 4,164     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 66 deaths
  • 15,992   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 39,444   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 880 deaths
  • 50,458   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 54 deaths
  • 1,563     Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
  • 1,611     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 29 deaths
  • 27,647   Vascular disorders incl. 478 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson2,075 deaths and 109,349 injuries to 18/12/2021

  • 1,068     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 44 deaths
  • 2,052     Cardiac disorders incl. 173 deaths
  • 41           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,146     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 87           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 deaths
  • 1,475     Eye disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 8,932     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 84 deaths
  • 28,855   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 559 deaths
  • 138        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 13 deaths
  • 489        Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 5,092     Infections and infestations incl. 165 deaths
  • 1,011     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 21 deaths
  • 5,043     Investigations incl. 115 deaths
  • 687        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 51 deaths
  • 15,638   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 47 deaths
  • 68           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 6 deaths
  • 21,175   Nervous system disorders incl. 224 deaths
  • 46           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 29           Product issues
  • 1,551     Psychiatric disorders incl. 20 deaths
  • 462        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 27 deaths
  • 2,485     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 3,937     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 268 deaths
  • 3,370     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 358        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 745        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 61 deaths
  • 3,369     Vascular disorders incl. 156 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

Meanwhile, The Exposé is reporting that public health data in the UK shows that the vast majority of deaths and hospitalizations in the UK are among those vaccinated, and now there are 35 deaths and 213 hospitalizations being reported among those who have received booster shots and are triple-vaccinated.

December 22, 2021 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, War Crimes | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |