34,337 Deaths 3,120,439 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database

UK Public Data Show 35 Deaths 213 Hospitalizations Among Booster Triple Vaccinated

The European (EEA and non-EEA countries) database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, verified by European Medicines Agency (EMA), and they are now reporting 32,649 fatalities, and 3,003,296 injuries following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,470,537) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through December 18, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 15,788 deaths and 1,476,269 injuries to 18/12/2021

40,271 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 226 deaths

47,256 Cardiac disorders incl. 2,310 deaths

433 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 41 deaths

19,912 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 11 deaths

1,504 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

22,804 Eye disorders incl. 35 deaths

120,263 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 637 deaths

370,545 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 4,452 deaths

1,691 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 82 deaths

16,314 Immune system disorders incl. 84 deaths

61,494 Infections and infestations incl. 1,649 deaths

25,540 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 279 deaths

36,772 Investigations incl. 476 deaths

10,065 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 264 deaths

179,558 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 196 deaths

1,362 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 128 deaths

246,596 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,694 deaths

2,127 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 64 deaths

223 Product issues incl. 3 deaths

26,890 Psychiatric disorders incl. 191 deaths

5,314 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 249 deaths

55,551 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 5 deaths

63,512 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,742 deaths

68,837 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 134 deaths

3,257 Social circumstances incl. 21 deaths

10,192 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 122 deaths

37,986 Vascular disorders incl. 688 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 9,612 deaths and 431,805 injuries to 18/12/2021

9,176 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 106 deaths

14,538 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,000 deaths

174 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 8 deaths

5,244 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 4 deaths

409 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths

6,337 Eye disorders incl. 33 deaths

35,162 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 359 deaths

114,485 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,239 deaths

693 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 47 deaths

4,314 Immune system disorders incl. 17 deaths

16,686 Infections and infestations incl. 907 deaths

8,851 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 180 deaths

8,917 Investigations incl. 263 deaths

4,138 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 231 deaths

51,645 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 193 deaths

595 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 76 deaths

72,360 Nervous system disorders incl. 919 deaths

785 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 6 deaths

91 Product issues incl. 4 deaths

7,887 Psychiatric disorders incl. 158 deaths

2,553 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 183 deaths

9,972 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 8 deaths

19,269 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,032 deaths

23,101 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 84 deaths

1,956 Social circumstances incl. 40 deaths

1,946 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 150 deaths

10,521 Vascular disorders incl. 361 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 6,862 deaths and 1,103,016 injuries to 18/12/2021

13,469 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 255 deaths

19,919 Cardiac disorders incl. 753 deaths

208 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths

13,018 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 5 deaths

642 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths

19,414 Eye disorders incl. 30 deaths

104,504 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 370 deaths

289,568 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,614 deaths

985 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 63 deaths

5,105 Immune system disorders incl. 31 deaths

34,377 Infections and infestations incl. 471 deaths

12,816 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 184 deaths

24,316 Investigations incl. 178 deaths

12,629 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 101 deaths

163,096 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 125 deaths

684 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 29 deaths

226,199 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,047 deaths

558 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 17 deaths

193 Product issues incl. 1 death

20,437 Psychiatric disorders incl. 62 deaths

4,164 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 66 deaths

15,992 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

39,444 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 880 deaths

50,458 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 54 deaths

1,563 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

1,611 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 29 deaths

27,647 Vascular disorders incl. 478 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 2,075 deaths and 109,349 injuries to 18/12/2021

1,068 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 44 deaths

2,052 Cardiac disorders incl. 173 deaths

41 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 1 death

1,146 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 2 deaths

87 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 deaths

1,475 Eye disorders incl. 7 deaths

8,932 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 84 deaths

28,855 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 559 deaths

138 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 13 deaths

489 Immune system disorders incl. 10 deaths

5,092 Infections and infestations incl. 165 deaths

1,011 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 21 deaths

5,043 Investigations incl. 115 deaths

687 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 51 deaths

15,638 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 47 deaths

68 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 6 deaths

21,175 Nervous system disorders incl. 224 deaths

46 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

29 Product issues

1,551 Psychiatric disorders incl. 20 deaths

462 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 27 deaths

2,485 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

3,937 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 268 deaths

3,370 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 9 deaths

358 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

745 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 61 deaths

3,369 Vascular disorders incl. 156 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

Meanwhile, The Exposé is reporting that public health data in the UK shows that the vast majority of deaths and hospitalizations in the UK are among those vaccinated, and now there are 35 deaths and 213 hospitalizations being reported among those who have received booster shots and are triple-vaccinated.