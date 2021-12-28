Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Vietnam War Mythology

Tales of the American Empire | December 23, 2021

It is difficult to discuss the Vietnam war since most Americans have been misled by myths. These are so common that they appear in documentaries about the war. As a result, many Americans become angry when facts are presented.

__________________________

“The Two Vietnams 1954-65”; Encyclopedia Britannica; https://www.britannica.com/place/Viet…

“The Viet-Nam Demarcation Line is not an international boundary in the traditional sense; rather it is a provisional military demarcation line. As such, it should never be shown on official maps by the standard symbol for an international boundary.” US State Department; September 10, 1962; http://library.law.fsu.edu/Digital-Co…

Related Tale: “The Illusion of South Vietnam”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B9BM…

Related Tale: “The American Retreat from Vietnam”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvMqb…

Related Tale; “Ten Lost Battles of the Vietnam War”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g75i4…

December 28, 2021 - Posted by | Illegal Occupation, Militarism, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |