Twitter Suspends mRNA Inventor Dr. Robert Malone
By Tyler Durden | Zero Hedge | December 29, 2021
After months of providing valuable Covid-19 information that runs counter to the official narrative, Twitter has finally banned Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of mRNA technology.
Malone, who will appear on the Joe Rogan show Thursday according to associate Ed Dowd (one of four contributors to the Malone doctrine), had more than 520,000 followers. He has been an outspoken critic of both mRNA vaccines, as well as the abysmal failures of policymakers worldwide in responding to the pandemic.
He was not warned or provided an opportunity to delete any offending tweets – instead he was “just suspended,” Dowd continued.
Here’s Malone’s last tweet – sharing an article which claims that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine does ‘more harm than good.’
This is what got him banned. There wasn't even any misinformation – the video verbatim went line through line on the data. This is nothing short of gross censhorship at the behest corporate interests. pic.twitter.com/62c4D4AWAj
— ˡᵒᶰᵍ ᵒᶰ $ᵃᵐᶜ (@xw33bttv) December 29, 2021
Malone can still be followed via his substack page.
December 29, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science | COVID-19 Vaccine, Twitter
'Humiliating': 2004 Guardian Report Peddling Climate Doom By 2020 Frozen Out
By Joseph Vazquez | mrc News Busters |December 27, 2021
The eco-extremists at the liberal Guardian should realize by now that the internet is forever. The outlet freaked out over 17 years ago about a frosty future thanks to a ridiculously inaccurate Pentagon prediction.
The Guardian published a report in 2004 sounding the alarm bells over a "secret report, suppressed by US defence chiefs" and obtained by sister newspaper The Observer. Here was the harrowing message, according to The Guardian :"[M]ajor European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a 'Siberian' climate by 2020."
It's now 2021, and major European cities are still intact and a Reuters report this year flushes The Guardian's frets about a little ice age in Britain down the toilet. Reuters trumpeted: "Britain's climate getting warmer, sunnier and wetter – Met Office." Travel website Touropia has an updated report headlined, "25 Best Cities to Visit in Europe." Even the waterway-dominated Venice, Italy is No. 17 on the list. Ouch.
