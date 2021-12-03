Aletho News

Should employers require vaccination without any other option? Comments to OSHA close on Dec 6.

By Steve Kirsch | December 3, 2021

ICYMI, here’s the URL to file your comments before the comment period closes on December 6, 2021.

In a nutshell, OSHA believes that:

  1. Face coverings work and should be used.
  2. COVID recovered people who have not been fully vaccinated still face a grave danger from workplace exposure to SARS-CoV-2.
  3. They should impose a strict vaccination mandate ( i.e., all employers required to implement mandatory vaccination policies as defined in this ETS) with no alternative compliance option.

I believe:

  1. The scientific evidence (Danish mask study, Bangladesh mask study) shows that face coverings are completely ineffective.
  2. COVID recovered people should be exempt from all rules. If COVID recovered people are re-infected, they don’t get hospitalized, don’t die, and don’t spread the virus to others. The CDC has no counter-examples.
  3. The vaccines kill more people than they save for all age groups according to the VAERS data. And even in Pfizer’s own study, there were significantly more deaths in the vaccine group than then in the placebo group. There is ZERO scientific evidence the vaccines save lives when you are looking for a reduction in all cause mortality. Businesses should BE PROHIBITED from requiring vaccination.

One of us is wrong. If you agree with me, please consider taking a few minutes to file a comment.

December 3, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Solidarity and Activism | , , ,

