28X increase in stillbirths in multiple parts of Canada
Stillbirths Exploding Across Canada in Fully Vaccinated Mothers
Video: Dr. Daniel Nagase exposes the exploding cases of stillbirths in Canadian women and tells Canadians what they can do about it. November 23, 2021
This is a story we hear nowadays from everywhere, especially from morticians who’ve been horrified by the huge increase in deaths of these babies in vaccinated mothers.
The 4 minute video shows the stillbirths are happening in different parts of the country and they are ONLY happening to vaccinated mothers. Start listening at 45 seconds.
The rate of stillbirths in Waterloo was 28X times higher than normal, for example. Only to vaccinated moms.
Clearly, it couldn’t have been the vaccines since these are safe and effective.
Can you ask your doctor what is causing this?
December 5, 2021
Leave a Reply