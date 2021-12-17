CEOs of two major airlines question the need for mask mandates

Why masks are important

Masks are an easier win. Everyone HATES wearing masks (well, almost everyone… there are people who are convinced it is protecting them).

Winning on masks shows people that the authorities got it wrong. If we show the public that the CDC is making us do things that are nonsensical, it erodes trust in the CDC. That make the next argument (that the CDC got it wrong on the vaccine) easier to win because the CDC is no longer infallible.

Top CEOs say masks are useless

From the story in Blaze News on December 16, 2021:

CEOs of two major airlines spoke out and questioned the necessity of masks on flights, CNN reported. American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and Southwest CEO Gary Kelly both made related remarks during a Wednesday Senate hearing on the financial support the airline industry has received amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks are required on all American airliners per order of the federal government. Both Parker and Kelly said that they don’t believe masks make much difference when it comes to tamping down the transmission of COVID-19 and that advanced air filtration systems on airliners make them one of the safest places to be with regard to coronavirus infections.

We are finally moving in the right direction! What they said was true. That’s a great start. But is anyone listening?

I just updated my “Masks don’t work” article

I’ve updated my “Masks don’t work” article to include new research our team did which independently validated the work of UC Berkeley Professor Ben Recht who showed the Bangladesh mask study, hailed by mainstream medical experts as proving once and for all that masks work, actually proved that masks do not work at all. See new bullet point #10. You will love it if you are into statistical analysis.

The author wanted to remain anonymous so he doesn’t get attacked by his peers for telling the truth. You just can’t be too careful nowadays… telling the truth can get you fired.