Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Pfizer Vaccine Reprograms Both Adaptive and Innate Immune Responses

By Dr. Joseph Mercola | December 17, 2021

A study posted on the preprint site medRxiv shows that the COVID mRNA shots are causing immune system dysregulation. In other words, researchers are finding that the shots reprogram not only your adaptive immune system, but the innate system as well.

It’s this feature that is probably causing the resurgences of viral infections and adverse events with the shots. What this means for children as health care decision makers push for them to get the jabs now is that their innate systems — which are naturally very strong — may be challenged to the point that the spike proteins of the coronavirus will actually stir up chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

And what that means is that by way of the injected mRNA, the body is being set up for other types of infections from fungi, viruses and bacteria.

December 17, 2021 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »