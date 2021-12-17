Aletho News

Twitter locked out think tank policy director for opposing “chemical castration” of kids

“Hateful conduct”

By Cindy Harper | Reclaim The Net | December 16, 2021

Twitter temporarily suspended Jon Schweppe, the director of American Principles Project (APP), for encouraging governors to support legislation that would ban the chemical castration of kids with gender dysphoria. Twitter claimed that the tweet violated its rules against hateful conduct.

APP is a pro-family think tank. Its director, Jon Schweppe, took to Twitter to applaud South Dakota’s Gov. Kristi Noem for pressing the state lawmakers to pass a law that will restrict the participation of trans individuals in female sports at the K-12 and collegiate levels.

Shweppe wrote: “Now we hope that governors will likewise be emboldened to continue the fight against the evil gender ideology being forced on America’s children by joining Arkansas and Tennessee in banning the chemical castration and surgical mutilation of minors suffering from gender dysphoria.”

Twitter suspended him for that tweet, which it said went against its “rules against hateful conduct.”

APP’s account tweeted that Schweppe appealed the suspension arguing that he was “advocating for protecting children from violence.” Twitter rejected the appeal.

« Previous |