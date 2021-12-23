The Associated Press put out a hit piece on RFK Jr. in retaliation for the success of “The Real Anthony Fauci”

The mainstream media are incapable of facing the truth about Pharma, it would reveal their own complicity in crimes against humanity

The blue check bourgeoisie are very sad right now. They want to be in control, they want to be looked up to, and they are watching in horror as their entire worldview and standing in society slips from their grasp and goes down the drain. In their shame and humiliation the object of their ire becomes Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

RFK Jr. is everything they are not. He is smarter and more successful than they are. But more than that, RFK Jr. has moral character, something that is in vanishingly short supply in mainstream newsrooms these days. He has also more reach. COVID-19 information on RFK Jr.’s website (The Defender) is shared more often on social media than the corporate nonsense coming from CNN, NPR, the NY Times, the Washington Post, and the CDC (no surprise there really).

As RFK Jr.’s new book, The Real Anthony Fauci rose to the top of the bestseller list in recent weeks, the blue check bourgeoisie started to panic because his work reveals, amongst other things, that they are charlatans. So the Associated Press assigned six “reporters” to put out a 4,000-word hit piece on RFK Jr. This appears to be part of a wave of paid retribution stemming from RFK Jr.’s extraordinary record of successfully challenging the dishonest Pharma narrative.

The AP hit piece reveals nothing new about RFK Jr. but it tells us heaps about the worldview and mindset of the corrupt white collar class that makes their bread defending the Pharma cartel.

Whether you like him or not, RFK Jr. is a serious scholar. The Real Anthony Fauci is 480 pages and involved a team of over 20 world-class research scholars working for over a year. It is perhaps the most damning indictment of a political figure in American history. It deserves a serious reading.

What’s fascinating about the AP hit piece is that they are terrified to engage with the actual argument itself. Their sole interaction with the book consists of a quick keyword search for the words “ivermectin” and “hydroxychloroquine”.

The AP writes,

“Kennedy uses the book to push unproven COVID-19 treatments such as ivermectin, which is meant to treat parasites…”

Imagine thinking that this was some sort of gotcha!? We are left with one of two unpleasant possibilities — either the AP writers are just plain dumb or they are lying. I’m not sure which is worse.

The AP seems unaware that William C. Campbell and Satoshi Ōmura won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2015 for the discovery and development of ivermectin (back in the 1970s).

The AP seems unaware that the World Health Organization has ivermectin on its list of essential medicines.

The AP seems unaware that there are 136 studies on the safety and effectiveness of ivermectin in connection with SARS-CoV-2 and they are all available (here).

The AP seems unaware that 3.7 billion doses of ivermectin have been used safely worldwide since 1987.

The AP seems unaware that ivermectin is a broad-spectrum anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-parasite, anti-inflammatory that also appears to have anti-cancer properties and it’s more gentle than aspirin.

Remember, the AP had six reporters working on this, and not a single one of them could locate any of these available facts???

The blue check bourgeoisie are obsessed with trying to defend vaccines and discredit ivermectin even as they refuse to read any of the underlying scientific literature because to understand the truth of this situation would reveal that everything that they believe is a lie.

Later in the article, the AP is breathless and freaked out that RFK Jr. is pretty good at raising money (according to the AP, RFK Jr.’s non-profit Children’s Health Defense brought in $6.8 million in 2020). Okay, but Autism Speaks brought in $94.7 million in 2020 and accomplished absolutely nothing so $6.8 million for fighting global Pharma totalitarianism seems like a bargain by comparison.

The corrupt mainstream are fixated on this notion (surely invented by one of the big Pharma PR firms) that opposing vaccine mandates is somehow profitable. It shows that these people have no ability to mentally position-switch (the foundation of empathy) and put oneself in the shoes of another. Everyone in the movement for medical freedom who battles in the trenches every day knows that challenging the Pharma cartel results in endless bigotry from former friends, family, and colleagues; routine death threats; and a massive, lifelong decline in income. No one would ever endure this level of abuse for the money.

This angle of attack is also strange and illogical because these reporters never question the hundreds of billions of dollars that Pharma makes from vaccines and the prescription drugs used to treat vaccine injury (EpiPens, asthma inhalers, diabetes treatments, Risperdal, etc.). If, as the AP alleges, the lure of a modest non-profit salary is somehow corrupting then how corrupting are the trillions of dollars that Pharma is making from the pandemic!? It’s weird that these self-appointed guardians of the “Truth(TM)” never stop to think through where their logic is taking them.

The article is a sad time-capsule that perfectly symbolizes the intellectual and moral collapse of the mainstream news industry in the face of the pandemic. Reporters never challenge power anymore. They do not do any investigative research. Their jobs are not well paid and being a reporter is no longer a viable career path. Instead, these “reporters”, many just out of college, are auditioning for a future job with a Pharma PR firm and it shows.

As some point though these stenographers for the cartel have to realize that everyone is laughing at them. Indeed in just the last few days one can see The Atlantic, the NY Times, and the Washington Post all starting to get nervous and hedging their bets with articles (usually just Opinion pieces for now) that undermine some aspect of the Pharma narrative. The public already realizes that the emperor has no clothes and the corrupt bougie media class is rightly worried that they have lost whatever credibility they once had by associating themselves with the criminal Pharma regime.

(Nope, not gonna link to the article, fascists do not deserve clicks.)

I rate the AP hit piece 12 clowns (out of 10) for its total inability/unwillingness to engage in good faith scientific discussion.