The 1970s Cooling Scare Was Real

December 20, 2021

In the 1970s, journalists, activists and scientists worried that human activity, especially burning fossil fuels, would disrupt the climate, causing bad weather, crop failure and a collapse of civilization due to cooling. Modern alarmists claim it was a fringe view and serious people knew all along that that human activity, especially burning fossil fuels, would disrupt the climate, causing bad weather, crop failure and a collapse of civilization due to warming. But as Dr. John Robson explains in this Climate Discussion Nexus “Crystal Ball” video, it was taken very seriously at the time, only to be dropped down the memory hole along with the Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age when it became an inconvenient truth.

