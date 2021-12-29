Aletho News

Evidence that Omicron causes mild disease, and evidence that hype about pediatric hospitalizations is hogwash

By Meryl Nass, MD | December 28, 2021

This graph is from the Telegraph 2 days ago, and it shows that hospitalizations and deaths have not paralleled the rise in cases for Omicron, as they did for earlier waves.

The second graph shows hospitalizations [with Covid] over time by age from today’s NY Times. The yellow line is pediatric ages. While I have not posted a “cases” graph, cases have shot up, while hospitalizations and deaths have not shot up proportionately, as happened in the US with prior waves.

