12 inconvenient predictions about “Covid-19 vaccines”
|
December 31, 2021
|One Year Ago
|Today
|1. The vaccinated can contaminate others
|Conspiracy Theory
|TRUE
|2. The vaccinated can get infected
|Conspiracy Theory
|TRUE
|3. The vaccines can cause adverse reactions
|Conspiracy Theory
|TRUE
|4. Third and fourth doses
|Conspiracy Theory
|TRUE
|5. A new shot every 6 months
|Conspiracy Theory
|TRUE
|6. Vaccination for little children
|Conspiracy Theory
|TRUE
|7. Lockdown for the unvaccinated
|Conspiracy Theory
|TRUE
|8. Difficulty for the unvaccinated to work
|Conspiracy Theory
|TRUE
|9. Classified contracts between Pfizer and governments
|Conspiracy Theory
|TRUE
|10. The vaccines don’t stop infection
|Conspiracy Theory
|TRUE
|11. Restrictions even for the vaccinated
|Conspiracy Theory
|TRUE
|12. Proof of vaccination required (“vaccine passports”
|Conspiracy Theory
|TRUE
|Source: https://t.me/PIUSIAMOPRIMANEUSCIAMO (in Italian)
