12 inconvenient predictions about “Covid-19 vaccines”

December 31, 2021
 One Year Ago Today
1. The vaccinated can contaminate others Conspiracy Theory TRUE
2. The vaccinated can get infected Conspiracy Theory TRUE
3. The vaccines can cause adverse reactions Conspiracy Theory TRUE
4. Third and fourth doses Conspiracy Theory TRUE
5. A new shot every 6 months Conspiracy Theory TRUE
6. Vaccination for little children Conspiracy Theory TRUE
7. Lockdown for the unvaccinated Conspiracy Theory TRUE
8. Difficulty for the unvaccinated to work Conspiracy Theory TRUE
9. Classified contracts between Pfizer and governments Conspiracy Theory TRUE
10. The vaccines don’t stop infection Conspiracy Theory TRUE
11. Restrictions even for the vaccinated Conspiracy Theory TRUE
12. Proof of vaccination required (“vaccine passports” Conspiracy Theory TRUE
Source: https://t.me/PIUSIAMOPRIMANEUSCIAMO (in Italian)

