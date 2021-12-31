Good news from Japan: Ivermectin works
By Joel S Hirschhorn | December 30, 2021
This is from a recent news story:
“The Pandemic in Japan was going out of control, yet the Japanese government was smart enough to look beyond vaccines in its COVID-19 containment efforts.
In September, Japan deployed Ivermectin and legalising the use of the anti-parasitic drug has helped people recover from COVID-19 with more durable and long-lasting immunity. Caseloads have come down rapidly without the need for booster vaccination doses. In Tokyo, there were around 6,000 cases in the middle of August, but the number has now dropped down to below one hundred.
Japan is now overcoming the Coronavirus, with the number of COVID tests dropping from 25% in the fag end of August to just 1% mid-October.
Ivermectin use is thus helping Japan permanently beat the COVID-19 Pandemic. If and when vaccine efficacy wanes, Japan will have a choice- using an anti-parasitic medicine as a permanent cure to ensure speedy recovery of infected patients with durable immunity. Japan has thus crushed Big Pharma with a small move- deploying the use of Ivermectin.”
This is from another news story:
“Ivermectin was allowed as a treatment on August 13 and after 2 weeks the cases started to come down. In fact, they are now down 99 percent from the peak.
In Japan, doctors can now prescribe it without restrictions, and people can buy it legally from India. Japan is a country where 72.5 percent of the inhabitants are fully vaccinated.”
And here is an article on how the media lied about Japan not using ivermectin successfully. Many of us got fooled by big media lies.
Check out the following two graphs that tell the true story. The first shows how Japan has recently done very well by using ivermectin.
The following graph shows how the US compares to three countries that have used ivermectin successfully. It plots COVID deaths per million people versus date.
Noted. Japan *works*! But I continue to aver “Why take meds AT ALL? EXERCISE!–use your body as it’s intended to be used: honed, kept taut, in balance, ready to take on lurking enemies, in communion with nature….”
Comment by roberthstiver | December 31, 2021 |
“helped people.”
That’s Japan.
This is zionized amurderka.
Comment by 5 dancing shlomos | December 31, 2021 |