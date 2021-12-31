Aletho News

Dr. Peter McCullough Truth Bomb Lecture in Fresno, CA

December 21, 2021

In this talk delivered in Fresno, California, Dr. McCullough delivers one of his best lectures to date, discussing Covid-19, vaccines, SARS-CoV-2, spike proteins, Covid-19 home treatments, censorship, and Prof. Mattias Desmet’s theories about mass formation psychosis, among many other topics.

Dr. McCullough summarizes the lecture as follows:

* COVID pandemic is a global disaster
* Pathophysiology is complex—not amenable to single-drug treatment
* The prehospital phase is the therapeutic opportunity
* Early ambulatory therapy with a sequenced, multi-drug regimen is supported by available sources of evidence and has a positive benefit-to-risk profile
* Reduces the risk for hospitalization and death
* More safely temporize to close the crisis with herd immunity
* COVID-19 genetic vaccines
* Unfavorable safety profile
* Protection not sufficiently complete or durable
* Censorship and reprisal are working to crush freedom of speech, scientific discourse and medical progress

