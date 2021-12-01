3 bad cat facts

1. it is not nor will it ever be possible to be “fully vaccinated” with these vaccines.

2. almost none of this has ever worked and only serves to drive hysteria.

all we need to do to have our lives and livelihoods back is to stop pretending we ever needed to give them up.

3. continuing to play cards with an opponent who smiles at you while dealing off the bottom of the deck is the literal height of stupidity and has been since i first posted this meme over a year ago…

bonus fact:

you cannot obey your way out of tyranny or an appease an oppressor until they stop.

complying so that it will end simply ensures that it will NEVER end.

going along to get along is the interminable, grinding road to subjugation.

disobey.