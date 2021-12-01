Putin Takes 2 Doses in 2 Days, Fumbles the Story, and NOBODY Has Any Questions

Your humble Moscow correspondent recently reported on Vladimir Putin’s mystifying tale about receiving an intranasal COVID vaccine as part of a clinical trial. As you might recall, Russia’s president claimed he inhaled some kind of virus-murdering powder via a syringe. But the drug he allegedly took is actually a liquid nasal spray. No powder was involved. We thought it was funny that Putin said something so insane and made jokes alluding to illicit drug usage.

It’s still funny; but after thinking more about it, and not just typing cocaine jokes, we came to the conclusion that this is a Real Story and if the lamestream media (including Russia’s completely castrated “opposition” press) weren’t such pathetic vax-peddling Big Pharma boot-lickers, it would probably be frontpage news everywhere. It would probably be called Powdergate and it would probably have its own Wikipedia page.

Please, allow us to explain our thought process. If you think we are overreacting, tell us in the Comments Section.

Hardcore double-dose makes Putin QUADRUPLE-VAXXED!

Putin’s nose-dose was allegedly administered just one day after he was injected with a Sputnik Light booster shot. The Russian prez was already fully vaxxed (he received his second dose in April, although at the time the Kremlin was mum on which vaccine was used), which means Putin has been given four doses of Sputnik in less than a year. FOUR! That’s a lot. Putin is almost as gigavaxxed as Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who claims he injected himself with six COVID serums.

Zhirinovsky is a bumbling lunatic—nobody would care if six COVID shots caused him to grow another arm. But Vladimir Putin is literally the president of the Russian Federation. He’s kind of a big deal! Why are Russian scientists using the most consequential person in Russia as a guinea pig? Even if you firmly believe Sputnik V is “safe and effective,” surely it is unwise to repeatedly inject your president with new doses of an experimental drug? It’s a very weird thing to do. Maybe this is part of Russia’s “hybrid warfare” doctrine?

Please remember, despite RT.com trying to convince you otherwise: there is zero long-term safety data for Sputnik V (unless you count “six months” as long-term?). Expedited Phase III trials for normal, two-dose Sputnik V haven’t even finished yet. Think about what that means.

Putin can’t wait for the science to catch up

But here’s Vladimir Putin, with four doses of Sputnik now running through his veins. Do people understand the issue here?

Isn’t this a bit… irresponsible? There are many incendiary adjectives we could use to describe Putin’s purported vaccination status, actually.

Why would you even need a fourth dose? Does the booster shot suck that bad?

Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V. The nasal spray is the second component. Typically, you’re supposed to wait 21 days (minimum) between reloading on Sputnik V.

Putin went on a serious vax binge, guzzling down two doses in two days! Someone take away his car keys.

Powdergate: revisited

Do people fully appreciate how hilarious Putin’s “powder” story really is? It was so bizarre and nonsensical that RBC—quite a serious, straight-laced Russian news outlet—suggested Putin had not even been given the nasal spray, but rather a VIP mystery powder administered in the “same way” as the liquid drug he was supposed to be testing.

“Putin received the vaccine in the form of a powder… so far this drug is not widely used… The President explained that the preparation in powder form is taken in the same way as a nasal spray,” RBC reported on November 24, after Putin said the drug was a powder, while emphasizing it had not been administered in a liquid form.

A few hours later, RBC reported the clarification from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov:

“The President meant that we are talking about a liquid. This is a nasal vaccine in which he took part in the trials,” said Peskov.

Can anyone make sense of this madness? How did Putin screw up the basic facts here so badly?

This is a Joe Biden-level brain malfunction. Which brings us to our next point…

Imagine if Joe Biden had been “corrected” after blabbering about magic vax powder

Thought experiment: replace Putin with Biden, Peskov with Psaki. This story would have been everywhere. It would have completely broken Twitter. The hashtags and memes alone would have been history-making.

95% of “indy media” would have basically imploded, shouting about how this was proof of a massive vax hoax. FactCheck.org would be working overtime telling everyone how racist they were for suggesting there was anything fishy about Biden getting a fourth vaccine dose and referring to it as a powder.

Guys, just think about it. Let’s be honest here.

Total impunity for the Kremlin vax clowns?

We’re not claiming anything, by the way! We’re just making observations. The problem is that almost nobody is making observations.

The Kremlin could probably announce Putin undergoes daily Sputnik intravenous therapy (Sputnik IV, get it? ha-ha), and every single media outlet on earth would nod and clap. Only an apostate would dare to question whether it made any sense at all.

The vax is sacred. You do not question the vax or anyone who takes it or promotes it. The vax is life. The vax is love.

Israel Shamir touched on this very weird phenomenon in an article from July:

The Mandatory Vaxx Regime brings new conspirators (like Alexei Navalny, the Russian Guaido presently in jail for swindling) and old school Kremlin propagandists into a rare (and suspicious) agreement. Now they all excrete New York mainstream media.

No one is willing to ask even the most basic questions. It’s a total orgy of non-stop lying in Russia right now (just like it is everywhere else), and not a single media outlet is willing to step up to the plate and say: “just one moment, does any of this make sense?”

We can’t even rely on Russia’s so-called “Kremlin-hating, corruption fighting” western-funded “liberal” press. Meduza published a one-sentence bullet point about Powdergate, while the Moscow Times seemed entirely satisfied with Peskov’s non-explanation explanation. These people are truly pathetic. They are just horrible!

Shame! Shame! Shame!

So what’s the takeaway?

If you hope to survive the next few years—which will feature daily Powdergates, sometimes thousands of Powdergates, back to back, over the course of several hours—you will have to adopt a transcendental Zen-like state, like this monkey who has made peace with the world: