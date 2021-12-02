Robert Kennedy Interviewed by Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson Today – 11/15/21
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
December 2, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Book Review, Civil Liberties, Corruption, Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
THE STRUGGLE HAS ALWAYS BEEN WORTHWHILE
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Jussie Smollett and Jewish Hoaxes
By Israel Shamir • Unz Review • February 22, 2019
The Jussie Smollett hoax and its debunking may yet change the trend of baseless accusations. God knows, the hoaxers went too far, and it’s high time for correction. The concise list of hoaxes would be too long for this essay, but here is a small list of very recent ones. They were met by public outrage and media indignation, for very little reason, and now we may expect a downward market correction, due to overpriced stock.
Some unlikely persons already attempt to capitalise on the expected reaction in order to channel it to the preferred direction – in a very unlikely medium. Mr Noah Rothman, an editor of Commentary magazine, condemned in The New York Times the imprudent haste of media falling for the hoax. Come on, really! The NY Times is a leading propagator of similar hoaxes. Whenever there is a story of a suffering diversity person, The New York Times usually takes it and plays it to its full extent. And when the hoax is revealed, usually the newspaper mentions it on page 46, at the bottom. So why is this night different, as the Jews ask on Passover night?
Mr Rothman is all against hoaxes by coloured and gay persons, that’s why. He mentions a few of them and adds his complaint: “There have been no similar national paroxysms amid a sharp uptick in violence targeting New York City’s Jewish population… The real tragedy … that hate crimes are, in fact, on the rise in the Trump era, particularly against Jews”. He does not mind hoaxes, he minds blacks arousing paroxysms of anguish at the expense of the Jews. The Americans and Europeans should feel sorry for Jews and anger for their adversaries, and every cry and tear for a black is a waste of a good cry and tear.
Among hoaxes he mentions, there is not a single one by a Jew, yet Jews are the leading perpetrators of hoaxes. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,217,276 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Balthasar Gerards on Why are kids with gender dysph… Timothy Ellison on Covid Medical insanity, as des… aletho on Putin Takes 2 Doses in 2 Days,… aletho on Arctic River Discharge Gr… Bill Francis on Putin Takes 2 Doses in 2 Days,… Bill Francis on New law allows for warrantless… roberthstiver on Putin Takes 2 Doses in 2 Days,… planetsheeple on Everything Biden touches turns… planetsheeple on Ghislaine Maxwell Is Finally o… coinherence on Arctic River Discharge Gr… planetsheeple on Omicron Variant Sends Pharma S… 5 dancing shlomos on With Democrat Back in White Ho…
Aletho News
- Robert Kennedy Interviewed by Tucker Carlson December 2, 2021
- Why are kids with gender dysphoria being treated like lab rats? December 2, 2021
- Omicron variant places vaccine efficacy in question – but evidence for enduring power of natural immunity remains strong December 2, 2021
- The State of Emergency, Coercive Medicine, and Academia December 1, 2021
- First Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on 1 March: Tedros December 1, 2021
- French troops violently disrespect African populations during anti-occupation demonstrations December 1, 2021
- France sends military police to Martinique amid vaccine mandate protests December 1, 2021
- After Licensing Board Threatens Disciplinary Action, Maine Physician Asks Board to Define COVID ‘Misinformation’ December 1, 2021
- Police question Doctor who wrote letters to MP outlining Covid-19 Vaccine concerns December 1, 2021
- 3 bad cat facts December 1, 2021
- Putin Takes 2 Doses in 2 Days, Fumbles the Story, and NOBODY Has Any Questions December 1, 2021
- THE STRUGGLE HAS ALWAYS BEEN WORTHWHILE December 1, 2021
- Omicron Variant Sends Pharma Stocks Soaring, as VAERS Data Show 913,000 Reported Adverse Events December 1, 2021
- Arctic River Discharge Growing December 1, 2021
- Global Sea Ice Area December 1, 2021
- Coral and the Great Global Warming Lie November 30, 2021
- Twitter announces more censorship for sake of ‘public interest’ November 30, 2021
- New law allows for warrantless spying on Australians – where next? November 30, 2021
OffGuardian
- Klaus’ Great Narrative: Locking the Plebs in the 21st Century Plato’s Cave December 2, 2021
- If we tolerate this, then our children will be next December 1, 2021
- WATCH: How Green Finance is Monopolizing the Planet December 1, 2021
Richie Allen
- BBC Presenter Fears For Freedom Of Speech December 2, 2021
- Times Journalist “Taking Test Is Small Price To Pay To Attend Party” December 2, 2021
- CNN Reporter Fires Nanny For Refusing Covid Jab December 2, 2021
- “No Mistletoe Snogging This Year” – Government Minister December 2, 2021
Consent Factory
- Pathologized Totalitarianism 101 November 22, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Israel’s negligence killed Sami Al-Amour November 30, 2021
- Why were these Palestinian prisoners willing to die of starvation? November 30, 2021
- Armed Israeli civilian shoots, kills Palestinian boy during alleged stabbing attack November 24, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Hinkley Point C: Chinese nuclear plant fault may delay UK power plan December 2, 2021
- Latest Hydrogen Costings December 1, 2021
- BEIS Respond To Net Zero Petition December 1, 2021
- Deep freeze in Arctic Europe sends power prices soaring November 30, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- The true causes of heart disease, with Malcolm Kendrick November 30, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply