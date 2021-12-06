Dr. Aseem Malhotra: Report Finds Dramatic Increase of Heart Inflammation Linked to Jabs
21st Century Wire | December 4, 2021
By now, many have seen the recent segment with cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra which aired on GB News last week. Here he is again, this time speaking with Maajid Nawaz on LBC radio about the article in the American Heart Association’s prestigious journal ‘Circulation’. The findings in this study should disturb everyone.
What is stated in this prestigious peer reviewed medical journal ties in with the numerous reports in recent weeks of young healthy people – including many of top-flight athletes – all suddenly suffering from serious cardiac incidents, and in many cases, dying. How many of these casualties are a result of the experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccines?
In this recent interview with Dr. Malhotra, the so-called “fact checkers” are exposed as mouthpieces of government agencies, the WHO, and a wildly corrupt corporate pharmaceutical cartel determined to promote their experimental mRNA gene therapy jabs at all costs. Who benefits? This informative segment offers some answers to these questions.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
December 6, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
LIFE INSIDE AN AUSTRALIAN COVID PRISON CAMP
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Excerpt
Introduction to The Real Anthony Fauci
ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. • UNZ REVIEW • NOVEMBER 30, 2021
We are very grateful that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Skyhorse Publishing have authorized us to republish the introduction to his Amazon #1 bestseller, which has now attracted more than 1,100 reviews, 96% of them five-star.
“The first step is to give up the illusion that the primary purpose of modern medical research is to improve Americans’ health most effectively and efficiently. In our opinion, the primary purpose of commercially funded clinical research is to maximize financial return on investment, not health.”
—John Abramson, M.D., Harvard Medical School
I wrote this book to help Americans—and citizens across the globe—understand the historical underpinnings of the bewildering cataclysm that began in 2020. In that single annus horribilis, liberal democracy effectively collapsed worldwide. The very governmental health regulators, social media eminences, and media companies that idealistic populations relied upon as champions of freedom, health, democracy, civil rights, and evidence-based public policy seemed to collectively pivot in a lockstep assault against free speech and personal freedoms.
Suddenly, those trusted institutions seemed to be acting in concert to generate fear, promote obedience, discourage critical thinking, and herd seven billion people to march to a single tune, culminating in mass public health experiments with a novel, shoddily tested and improperly licensed technology so risky that manufacturers refused to produce it unless every government on Earth shielded them from liability.
Across Western nations, shell-shocked citizens experienced all the well-worn tactics of rising totalitarianism—mass propaganda and censorship, the orchestrated promotion of terror, the manipulation of science, the suppression of debate, the vilification of dissent, and use of force to prevent protest. Conscientious objectors who resisted these unwanted, experimental, zero-liability medical interventions faced orchestrated gaslighting, marginalization, and scapegoating. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,227,937 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on LIFE INSIDE AN AUSTRALIAN COVI… brianharryaustralia on LIFE INSIDE AN AUSTRALIAN COVI… roberthstiver on NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg needs… 5 dancing shlomos on Vitamin D: Government Should H… Bill Francis on Researchers Acknowledge SARS-C… Bill Francis on Why hide what happens in the f… Bill Francis on UK surgeon remains suspended a… Bill Francis on LIFE INSIDE AN AUSTRALIAN COVI… Tommy Jefferson on LIFE INSIDE AN AUSTRALIAN COVI… Bill Francis on 2,809 Dead Babies in VAERS Fol… brianharryaustralia on 2,809 Dead Babies in VAERS Fol… brianharryaustralia on Isabel Maxwell: Israel’s “Back…
Aletho News
- What’s Left? How Greenwald, Covid and Rittenhouse Exposed a Plague Among Progressives December 6, 2021
- Nobody can explain why the vaccinated are more likely to get COVID and die December 5, 2021
- Biden’s Throat Frog Hints at the Coming Normalcy December 5, 2021
- Democrats receive pushback over social media censorship bill proposals December 5, 2021
- NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg needs to calm it down December 5, 2021
- First Comply, Then We’ll Grant You Some Rights December 5, 2021
- 28X increase in stillbirths in multiple parts of Canada December 5, 2021
- LIFE INSIDE AN AUSTRALIAN COVID PRISON CAMP (CENTRE OF NATIONAL RESILIENCE) December 5, 2021
- Official Data shows Deaths of male Children are up 54% since they were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine December 5, 2021
- 2,809 Dead Babies in VAERS Following COVID Shots as New Documents Prove Pfizer, the FDA, and the CDC Knew the Shots Were Not Safe for Pregnant Women December 5, 2021
- Vitamin D: Government Should Have Promoted to Combat Pandemic December 5, 2021
- Why hide what happens in the first two weeks after vaccination? December 4, 2021
- UK surgeon remains suspended a year after saying governments are using Covid to control people December 4, 2021
- Researchers Acknowledge SARS-CoV-2 Is Gaining Vaccine Resistance December 4, 2021
- Scientist Under Investigation by the Royal Society of New Zealand for Defending Science December 4, 2021
- A brief reminder: Health agencies were not always deranged December 4, 2021
- “Post Pandemic Stress Disorder”… seriously? December 4, 2021
- HIDDEN DANGER FOR BABIES REVEALED December 4, 2021
OffGuardian
- This Week in the New Normal #14 December 5, 2021
- Der Impfpass – A Kafkian short story December 5, 2021
- WATCH: Mass Formation & the Psychology of the “Pandemic” December 4, 2021
Richie Allen
- Irish Education Department Rethinks Primary School Mask Rules December 6, 2021
- 10,000 Hospital Beds Occupied By Elderly Folks Who Can’t Go Home December 6, 2021
- Obese Gal Has 8 Cardiac Arrests – Blames Covid & Urges Folks To Get Jabbed December 2, 2021
- Council Painted Yellow Lines Under Cars Overnight & Fined The Owners! December 2, 2021
Consent Factory
- Pathologized Totalitarianism 101 November 22, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Palestinians launch national football team for amputees December 3, 2021
- Pentagon officer described how Israelists manufactured anti-Iraq disinfo that led to war December 3, 2021
- Ghislaine Maxwell Is Finally on Trial! The cover-up begins… December 2, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Global warming not responsible for Madagascar famine: study December 5, 2021
- Who funds Extinction Rebellion? American & UK millionaires – ‘Some of America’s most famous families, including the Kennedys & the Gettys’ December 4, 2021
- Should everyone have their own personal carbon quota? December 4, 2021
- Roger Pielke Slams New Hurricane Study December 4, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Covid-19: a new look at vitamin D December 3, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply