Harvard study finds high vaccination rate does not correlate with low COVID rate
By Joel S Hirschorn | December 8, 2021
“Increases in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States” is the title of what has become a famous article from Harvard scholars.
Here are key conclusions: “At the country-level, there appears to be no discernable relationship between percentage of population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days (see figure).
In fact, the trend line suggests a marginally positive association such that countries with higher percentage of population fully vaccinated have higher COVID-19 cases per 1 million people.
Notably, Israel with over 60% of their population fully vaccinated had the highest COVID-19 cases per 1 million people in the last 7 days.
The lack of a meaningful association between percentage population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases is further exemplified, for instance, by comparison of Iceland and Portugal. Both countries have over 75% of their population fully vaccinated and have more COVID-19 cases per 1 million people than countries such as Vietnam and South Africa that have around 10% of their population fully vaccinated.”
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
December 8, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science | COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The crooked, proto-fascist EU President Ursula von der Leyen
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Former spy details Israel’s motive behind Epstein’s sexual blackmail operation
MintPress speaks with Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli spy who worked closely with Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, as part of their work with Israeli military intelligence and had frequent encounters with Jeffrey Epstein.
A graphic shows Ari Ben-Menashe, left, and Jeffery Epstein, right. Credit | Claudio Cabrera
By Whitney Webb | MintPress News | December 13, 2019
MONTREAL — In recent weeks, renewed attention has been brought to the allegations that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking and sexual blackmail operation was run on behalf of Israeli military intelligence. Those claims revolve around statements made by a former Israeli military intelligence official turned public relations consultant Ari Ben-Menashe, whose allegations regarding the Epstein scandal were reported by MintPress this past October.
Ben-Menashe’s claims related to Epstein first surfaced in an interview between Ben-Menashe and Zev Shalev of the independent news outlet, Narativ. As detailed in a MintPress summary and commentary of that interview, Ben-Menashe claimed to have seen Jeffrey Epstein in the office of Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, several times in the 1980s.
At the time, Ben-Menashe was in close contact with Robert Maxwell regarding their work mutual work with Israeli military intelligence. Maxwell, in addition to heading a media empire and being a one-time member of U.K. parliament, was a longtime operative for Israeli intelligence, so much so that his 1991 funeral was attended by no less than six serving and former heads of Israeli intelligence as well as several high-ranking Israeli politicians and prime ministers.
Maxwell is alleged to have recruited Jeffrey Epstein for Israeli intelligence and later introduced Epstein to Ben-Menashe and another operative, Nicholas Davies. Epstein was introduced to Ben-Menashe as having been pre-approved by leading figures in Israel’s military intelligence directorate, known as Aman. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,236,857 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
5 dancing shlomos on US billionaire surrenders loot… Maisoon on The Omnipotent Power of the… aletho on Putin to Biden: Finlandize Ukr… michael on Twitter bans largest Ghislaine… hamburgertime on TV show deletes poll after 89%… lex on Putin to Biden: Finlandize Ukr… brianharryaustralia on Papers reveal what CIA did to… brianharryaustralia on The Omnipotent Power of the… brianharryaustralia on Twitter bans largest Ghislaine… I M on “Masks were to soften you up f… 5 dancing shlomos on Putin to Biden: Finlandize Ukr… aletho on The Omnipotent Power of the…
Aletho News
- Harvard study finds high vaccination rate does not correlate with low COVID rate December 9, 2021
- “The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth” December 9, 2021
- Watchdog urged to investigate Jewish charity over ‘political’ activities December 9, 2021
- US billionaire surrenders looted antiquities worth $70m December 8, 2021
- Papers reveal what CIA did to captives in Afghanistan December 8, 2021
- YouTube reveals mass problem of false copyright claims December 8, 2021
- Twitter bans largest Ghislaine Maxwell trial tracker account, @TrackerTrial December 8, 2021
- The Omnipotent Power of the Pentagon December 8, 2021
- “Masks were to soften you up for Plan B” December 8, 2021
- A Constitutional Cure for Covid-19 December 8, 2021
- You’d Better Watch Out: The Surveillance State Has a Naughty List, and You’re On It December 8, 2021
- The crooked, proto-fascist EU President Ursula von der Leyen December 8, 2021
- Media are gagging challenges to the Government’s Covid narrative December 8, 2021
- TV show deletes poll after 89% oppose mandatory vaccination December 8, 2021
- Putin Has Biden’s Attention, Now What? December 8, 2021
- Putin to Biden: Finlandize Ukraine, or We Will December 8, 2021
- The Paucity of Evidence for Mandated Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters December 7, 2021
- Russia reveals what Putin asked of Biden December 7, 2021
OffGuardian
- DISCUSS: UK announces “Plan B” in the shadow of the party that never happened. December 8, 2021
- Illinois bill proposes to strip unvaxxed of their health insurance December 8, 2021
- Did the Sputnik V inventor just murder his own vaccine? December 7, 2021
Richie Allen
- Will There Be A Referendum On Mandatory Vaccination In 2022? December 8, 2021
- Boris Johnson Is A Despot And Must Be Deposed Immediately December 8, 2021
- Someone Tell The BBC That Trans Women Are NOT REAL Women December 8, 2021
- Tory MP: “I’ll Oppose Mandatory Jabs With Last Breath In My Body!” December 7, 2021
Consent Factory
- Pathologized Totalitarianism 101 November 22, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Japan Building 22 New Coal Power Plants December 8, 2021
- Wind, Rain, Snow, Sun–A Typical British November! December 8, 2021
- Nov 1951–Catastrophic Floods Hit France & Italy December 7, 2021
- Nov 1951–Exceptionally Wet, Severe Flooding, Very Mild December 7, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Is fluvoxamine effective against covid-19? December 8, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply