Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth”

el gato malo – bad cattitude – december 8, 2021

It’s becoming truly amazing how much of the medical science of the past we never seemed to notice before only to see it seemingly all come to light at once…

pro tip: nothing says “guilty conscience” quite like 30 different people simultaneously answering, over and over again, a question they were never asked…

“he who controls the past controls the future. he who controls the present controls the past.”

and thus history and whole bodies of science do become fiction.

December 8, 2021 - Posted by | Deception, Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »