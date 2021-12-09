An Earlier Warning: “We’re not going back to normal”

In March 2020, then – MIT Technology Review’s editor in chief/current Wired editorial director Gideon Lichfield said the following:

“We’re not going back to normal.”

A new abnormal that’s “upend(ing) our way of life” in the West is here to stay.

Everything most people in the US/West took for granted is changing.

Including “how we work, exercise, socialize, shop, manage our health, educate our kids, take care of family members,” and most everything else.

Expecting a return to normal after “a few weeks (or) months” won’t happen.

“Some things” most valued “never will.”

Draconian policies initiated early last year weren’t meant to be “temporary.”

Imposing them began “a completely different way of life” — with the worst of diabolical aims in mind, including loss of public health and freedom.

The “poorest, weakest,” and least advantaged will be most adversely affected in the US/West and elsewhere.

Lichfield’s hope for the US and other nations “to fix yawning social inequities that make large swaths of their populations so intensely vulnerable” went the other way.

Since US-led Western dark forces renamed seasonal flu covid with diabolical aims in mind, things in their countries and elsewhere greatly worsened.

Looking ahead to the new year, the state-sponsored road to hell with ill intentions is highly likely to worsen further without mass-rebellion against what’s surely intended.

Ignore more scariant than variants rubbish.

The daily MSM-proliferated drumbeat aims to shift attention from ongoing state-sponsored destruction of public health and freedom to the worst of all possible worlds.

A year ago, J Patrick Whelan MD, PhD warned about what unfolded since that time.

Horrors include “permanent” damage to the heart, brain, and other organs — from kill shots designed for this purpose, all age groups affected.

Myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation) cases alone exploded to many multiple times pre-2020 levels.

Researcher Steve Kirsch found that myocarditis cases in jabbed teen-aged boys may be around “1,000 times” higher than before mass-jabbing began for this age group.

The new normal is profoundly the other way around.

In the US alone, nearly 900,000 adverse events reported over the past year, according to CDC VAERS data, is in fact over 100-fold higher based on an HHS estimate.

By its earlier analysis, 100 million or more Americans were adversely harmed. Hundreds of thousands died.

All of the above and more of the same is officially suppressed, including by MSM, complicit with cover-up to let destruction of public health and freedom continue unimpeded.

On Thursday, GOP Senator Rand Paul called for prosecuting and imprisoning fraudster Fauci for lying to Congress.

Fair enough but he missed the far greater issue.

As lead Biden regime kill shot pusher, Fauci is complicit with unparalleled mass-murder, accountability long overdue.

The same thing goes for other co-conspirators throughout the US/West and elsewhere.

Instead of right prevailing over wrong, things are going the other way.

According to The Epoch Times, Nevada “became the first US state” to call for fining mass-jabbing refuseniks.

Effective July 1, 2022, state workers will be fined $55 monthly — for protecting their health over destroying it by kill shots.

A monthly family charge of $175 will be imposed.

What’s ignored is that the above flagrantly breaches international and constitutional law.

Will kill shot mandates follow in most other states?

Will Biden regime hardliners go the same way federally?

Will the undemocratic Dem-controlled Congress pass legislation to be signed into law by the fake Biden that overrides judicial rulings against their unconstitutional/health and freedom-destroying mandates?

Europe is advancing in similar fashion toward tyranny by mandated kill shots.

The fake omicron scariant pushed things in this direction throughout the West and elsewhere.

According to World Population Review data, kill shots are mandated for over 200 million people worldwide — excluding US mandates.

In the coming months, will the above number explode to billions?

The stuff of chilling science fiction in scariest form is now reality.

Eminent truth-telling physician Vernon Coleman MD stressed what he warned about before, saying:

Mass-jabbing proponents claim that they’re “perfectly safe and perfectly effective.”

“Even when they wouldn’t be considered safe enough to use as oven cleaner, the fanatics enthuse about them.”

“Young people and those who know little about medicine or science, talk about (them) with reverence because they’ve been indoctrinated into believing” Big Lies.

In the US, less than 1% of adverse events and deaths from jabs are reported.

An unparalleled global holocaust has been underway since last December, the worst of it surely ahead with mass-rebellion against what’s going on.

Yet US/Western dark forces, their counterparts in other countries, and MSM co-conspirators pretend that what’s destroying health and freedom is beneficial.

Where’s enough mass-outrage to make a difference?

Why hasn’t it exploded while there’s time to halt the most diabolical scheme ever hatched in world history.

From 1930 through television’s early days, the Shadow radio show was one of the most popular on air.

As a young boy, I recall tuning in regularly to hear shows introduced by the following lines:

“Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows!”

Unparalleled evil in the hearts and minds of today’s US/Western dark forces far exceed what the fictional/invisible crime-fighting Shadow exposed, fought against and overcame.