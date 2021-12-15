Aletho News

32,649 Deaths 3,003,296 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions

Young, Previously Healthy People Continue to Die

By Brian Shilhavy | Health Impact News | December 15, 2021

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 32,649 fatalities, and 3,003,296 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through December 4, 2021 there are 32,649 deaths and 3,003,296 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,409,643) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through December 4, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccineTozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer: 15,061 deathand 1,399,513 injuries to 04/12/2021

  • 38,170   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 217 deaths
  • 43,454   Cardiac disorders incl. 2,204 deaths
  • 404        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 38 deaths
  • 18,886   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 10 deaths
  • 1,330     Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 21,574   Eye disorders incl. 35 deaths
  • 115,450 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 602 deaths
  • 354,635 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 4,251 deaths
  • 1,589     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 78 deaths
  • 15,371   Immune system disorders incl. 77 deaths
  • 57,255   Infections and infestations incl. 1,605 deaths
  • 22,928   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 261 deaths
  • 34,691   Investigations incl. 464 deaths
  • 9,568     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 256 deaths
  • 172,420 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 187 deaths
  • 1,254     Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 122 deaths
  • 236,435 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,609 deaths
  • 2,000     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 60 deaths
  • 215        Product issues incl. 3 deaths
  • 25,493   Psychiatric disorders incl. 182 deaths
  • 4,981     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 236 deaths
  • 49,076   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 60,177   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,664 deaths
  • 65,710   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 128 deaths
  • 3,007     Social circumstances incl. 19 deaths
  • 7,280     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 90 deaths
  • 36,160   Vascular disorders incl. 653 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 9,084 deathand 409,189 injuries to 04/12/2021

  • 8,678     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 102 deaths
  • 13,650   Cardiac disorders incl. 953 deaths
  • 166        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 4,940     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 373        Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 5,992     Eye disorders incl. 31 deaths
  • 33,407   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 339 deaths
  • 109,178 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,117 deaths
  • 673        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 44 deaths
  • 4,054     Immune system disorders incl. 16 deaths
  • 15,636   Infections and infestations incl. 849 deaths
  • 8,535     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 172 deaths
  • 8,001     Investigations incl. 211 deaths
  • 3,893     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 220 deaths
  • 49,233   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 184 deaths
  • 568        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 74 deaths
  • 68,948   Nervous system disorders incl. 870 deaths
  • 754        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 6 deaths
  • 82           Product issues incl. 2 deaths
  • 7,472     Psychiatric disorders incl. 149 deaths
  • 2,398     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 174 deaths
  • 8,859     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 18,183   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 975 deaths
  • 21,946   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 82 deaths
  • 1,872     Social circumstances incl. 39 deaths
  • 1,642     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 115 deaths
  • 10,056   Vascular disorders incl. 338 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca6,515 deathand 1,088,775 injuries to 04/12/2021

  • 13,292   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 254 deaths
  • 19,523   Cardiac disorders incl. 720 deaths
  • 203        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 12,845   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 619        Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 19,170   Eye disorders incl. 29 deaths
  • 103,368 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 340 deaths
  • 286,356 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,544 deaths
  • 971        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 62 deaths
  • 4,99       Immune system disorders incl. 30 deaths
  • 33,416   Infections and infestations incl. 441 deaths
  • 12,583   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 180 deaths
  • 23,958   Investigations incl. 159 deaths
  • 12,472   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 96 deaths
  • 161,308 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 114 deaths
  • 650        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 25 deaths
  • 223,680 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,007 deaths
  • 533        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 14 deaths
  • 191        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 20,150   Psychiatric disorders incl. 60 deaths
  • 4,093     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 63 deaths
  • 15,594   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 38,722   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 817 deaths
  • 49,877   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 53 deaths
  • 1,533     Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
  • 1,499     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 26 deaths
  • 27,179   Vascular disorders incl. 457 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: 1,989 deaths and 105,819 injuries to 04/12/2021

  • 1,029     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 41 deaths
  • 1,952     Cardiac disorders incl. 169 deaths
  • 36           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 1,080     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 72           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,415     Eye disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 8,743     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 80 deaths
  • 27,925   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 533 deaths
  • 130        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 473        Immune system disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 4,676     Infections and infestations incl. 157 deaths
  • 974        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 20 deaths
  • 4,927     Investigations incl. 111 deaths
  • 664        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 50 deaths
  • 15,331   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 45 deaths
  • 59           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 4 deaths
  • 20,725   Nervous system disorders incl. 219 deaths
  • 43           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 32           Product issues
  • 1,479     Psychiatric disorders incl. 17 deaths
  • 443        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 26 deaths
  • 2,249     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths
  • 3,799     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 259 deaths
  • 3,241     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 8 deaths
  • 337        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 718        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 58 deaths
  • 3,267     Vascular disorders incl. 151 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

