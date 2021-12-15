32,649 Deaths 3,003,296 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions

Young, Previously Healthy People Continue to Die

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 32,649 fatalities, and 3,003,296 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through December 4, 2021 there are 32,649 deaths and 3,003,296 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,409,643) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through December 4, 2021.

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccineTozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 15,061 deaths and 1,399,513 injuries to 04/12/2021

38,170 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 217 deaths

43,454 Cardiac disorders incl. 2,204 deaths

404 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 38 deaths

18,886 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 10 deaths

1,330 Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths

21,574 Eye disorders incl. 35 deaths

115,450 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 602 deaths

354,635 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 4,251 deaths

1,589 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 78 deaths

15,371 Immune system disorders incl. 77 deaths

57,255 Infections and infestations incl. 1,605 deaths

22,928 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 261 deaths

34,691 Investigations incl. 464 deaths

9,568 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 256 deaths

172,420 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 187 deaths

1,254 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 122 deaths

236,435 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,609 deaths

2,000 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 60 deaths

215 Product issues incl. 3 deaths

25,493 Psychiatric disorders incl. 182 deaths

4,981 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 236 deaths

49,076 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 5 deaths

60,177 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,664 deaths

65,710 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 128 deaths

3,007 Social circumstances incl. 19 deaths

7,280 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 90 deaths

36,160 Vascular disorders incl. 653 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 9,084 deaths and 409,189 injuries to 04/12/2021

8,678 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 102 deaths

13,650 Cardiac disorders incl. 953 deaths

166 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths

4,940 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 4 deaths

373 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths

5,992 Eye disorders incl. 31 deaths

33,407 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 339 deaths

109,178 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,117 deaths

673 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 44 deaths

4,054 Immune system disorders incl. 16 deaths

15,636 Infections and infestations incl. 849 deaths

8,535 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 172 deaths

8,001 Investigations incl. 211 deaths

3,893 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 220 deaths

49,233 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 184 deaths

568 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 74 deaths

68,948 Nervous system disorders incl. 870 deaths

754 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 6 deaths

82 Product issues incl. 2 deaths

7,472 Psychiatric disorders incl. 149 deaths

2,398 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 174 deaths

8,859 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 7 deaths

18,183 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 975 deaths

21,946 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 82 deaths

1,872 Social circumstances incl. 39 deaths

1,642 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 115 deaths

10,056 Vascular disorders incl. 338 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 6,515 deaths and 1,088,775 injuries to 04/12/2021

13,292 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 254 deaths

19,523 Cardiac disorders incl. 720 deaths

203 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 7 deaths

12,845 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 4 deaths

619 Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths

19,170 Eye disorders incl. 29 deaths

103,368 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 340 deaths

286,356 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,544 deaths

971 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 62 deaths

4,99 Immune system disorders incl. 30 deaths

33,416 Infections and infestations incl. 441 deaths

12,583 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 180 deaths

23,958 Investigations incl. 159 deaths

12,472 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 96 deaths

161,308 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 114 deaths

650 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 25 deaths

223,680 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,007 deaths

533 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 14 deaths

191 Product issues incl. 1 death

20,150 Psychiatric disorders incl. 60 deaths

4,093 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 63 deaths

15,594 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

38,722 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 817 deaths

49,877 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 53 deaths

1,533 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

1,499 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 26 deaths

27,179 Vascular disorders incl. 457 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson: 1,989 deaths and 105,819 injuries to 04/12/2021

1,029 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 41 deaths

1,952 Cardiac disorders incl. 169 deaths

36 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

1,080 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 2 deaths

72 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

1,415 Eye disorders incl. 7 deaths

8,743 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 80 deaths

27,925 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 533 deaths

130 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 11 deaths

473 Immune system disorders incl. 9 deaths

4,676 Infections and infestations incl. 157 deaths

974 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 20 deaths

4,927 Investigations incl. 111 deaths

664 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 50 deaths

15,331 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 45 deaths

59 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 4 deaths

20,725 Nervous system disorders incl. 219 deaths

43 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

32 Product issues

1,479 Psychiatric disorders incl. 17 deaths

443 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 26 deaths

2,249 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 6 deaths

3,799 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 259 deaths

3,241 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 8 deaths

337 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

718 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 58 deaths

3,267 Vascular disorders incl. 151 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.