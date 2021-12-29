COVID REVEALED – EPISODE 1: DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH, DEL BIGTREE, DR. ROBERT MALONE
November 30, 2021
00:00:10 – Preview
00:02:32 – Intro
00:06:59 – Dr. Peter McCullough
01:04:32 – Del Bigtree
01:44:28 – Dr. Robert Malone
02:19:08 – Patient Stories
Source: https://vrevealed.com
Book Excerpt
Kennedy’s Fauci revelations – Part Two
By Sally Beck | TCW Defending Freedom | December 22, 2021
This is the second of two parts. The first appeared yesterday.
THE revelations in Robert F Kennedy Jnr’s book about Anthony Fauci’s handling of the Covid crisis are damning. That is putting it politely.
He illustrates how the United States chief medical adviser, in charge of healthcare for the American people for over 40 years, presided over the worst coronavirus death rate in the world, nearly double that of many countries. The US suffered 2,107 deaths per 100,000 citizens, while Sweden, who accidentally became the world’s control group by ignoring damaging lockdown and mask mandates, had 1,444 deaths per 100,000.
Fauci is blinkered to affordable treatments, and inexplicably banned them. The rest of the world followed suit with the result that thousands who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 were left to deteriorate at home until gasping for breath, when they were finally admitted to hospital and ventilated. Many never came home.
RFK Jnr, 67, son of assassinated US attorney general Bobby Kennedy and nephew of assassinated President John F Kennedy, began his legal career as an environment lawyer. Time.com named him ‘hero for the planet’. These days he is accused of being an antivaxxer, but like most activists in this arena he is simply pro-vaccine safety.
As he says at the beginning of his book The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health: ‘Complex scientific and moral problems are not resolved through censorship of dissenting opinions, deleting content from the Internet, or defaming scientists and authors who present information challenging to those in power. Censorship leads instead to greater distrust of both government institutions and large corporations.’
Many formerly respected medics, as well as RFK Jnr, now find they are victims of cancel culture, while those in power are able to dictate undemocratic, unproven and draconian measures with the capability to destroy our lives and economies without censure or challenge.
Here is an edited extract from chapter 1… continue
