COVID – THE PATH NOT TAKEN – DARKHORSE PODCAST WITH DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH
December 12, 2021
Cardiologist Dr. McCullough discusses various issues, including why vaccinating children is totally unnecessary.
December 17, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights, United States
Book Review
RFK Jr. as America’s #1 HIV/AIDS Denier and the Sounds of Media Silence
BY RON UNZ • UNZ REVIEW • DECEMBER 15, 2021
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s book attacking Anthony Fauci and the medical establishment has become a publishing sensation, spending more than a full week as the #1 Amazon bestseller and racking up over 2,600 reviews, 94% of them five-star.
Now after nearly a month of stunned silence, the American media is finally taking belated notice. This morning the Associated Press released a 4,000 word hit-piece harshly attacking the most prominent public figure in America’s much-vilified anti-vaxxing movement. … continue
