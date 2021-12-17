Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

COVID – THE PATH NOT TAKEN – DARKHORSE PODCAST WITH DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH

December 12, 2021

Cardiologist Dr. McCullough discusses various issues, including why vaccinating children is totally unnecessary.

December 17, 2021 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »