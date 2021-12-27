Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Dr. Tess Lawrie Interview | Oracle Films

Oracle Films | August 15, 2021

Dr. Tess Lawrie is a world-class researcher and consultant to the World Health Organisation. Her biggest clients happen to be those who are involved in the suppression of repurposed drugs. She has decided to speak out in protest against the current medical establishment at considerable personal risk. She co-founded the BiRD Group; an international consortium of experts dedicated to the transparent and accurate scientific research of Ivermectin, with particular emphasis on the treatment and prevention of Covid-19.

December 27, 2021 - Posted by | Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

