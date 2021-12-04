Researchers Acknowledge SARS-CoV-2 Is Gaining Vaccine Resistance
By Dr. Joseph Mercola | December 3, 2021
Looking at the viral evolution of SARS-CoV-2, researchers from the prestigious universities Harvard and MIT have found that the virus not only will continue to mutate and create new variants in the future, but will become resistant to the vaccines as it adapts to humans.
Their study, published December 2, 2021, in the journal Science, shows that the mutations serve as bridges to conferring resistance to neutralizing antibodies. “The severity of the phenotypes we observed in vitro suggest that further evolved variants will more adeptly escape therapeutic antibody neutralization than currently circulating variants of concern, with potential resistance to two-component antibody cocktails,” the study authors wrote.
The scientists urged that “proactively examining the consequences of further viral evolution before the next highly antibody resistant strain emerges is of utmost importance.”
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
December 4, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science | Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
HIDDEN DANGER FOR BABIES REVEALED
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Isabel Maxwell: Israel’s “Back Door” Into Silicon Valley
BY WHITNEY WEBB |
UNLIMITED HANGOUT| JULY 24, 2020
In 1992, Israel’s government created the Yozma Program at the urging of Chief Scientist of Israel’s Ministry of Industry and Trade – Yigal Erlich – as Erlich moved to leave that position. The Yozma Program aimed to “incentivize venture investment” by creating state-linked venture capital funds, which later spawned a myriad of Israeli hi-tech start ups by merging them with major, foreign technology companies. According to Erlich’s website, he had lobbied Israel’s government to launch Yozma because he had “identified a market failure and a huge need in Israel to establish for the first time a professionally-managed venture capital industry that will fund the exponential growth of high tech ventures coming out of Israel.” He then “convinced the Israeli government to allocate $100 million for his venture capital vision.”
Erlich’s vision would also result in the fusion of Israel’s hi-tech sector, which he helped to create, with Israel’s intelligence apparatus, with numerous Israeli hi-tech conglomerates created with funding from the Yozma program and its successors doubling as tools of Israeli espionage. Notably, not long before Erlich convinced Israel to place $100 million into this program, Israeli intelligence, thanks largely to the work of infamous spymaster Rafi Eitan, had learned the benefits of placing backdoors for their intelligence services into commercial software through the theft and subversion of the PROMIS software. As noted in Part I of this series, Israel’s bugged version of PROMIS was largely marketed by Robert Maxwell. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,223,003 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on “Post Pandemic Stress Disorder… michael on Isabel Maxwell: Israel’s “Back… rawmilk mike on Why are people going blind aft… Follow: @andieemusic… on French troops violently disres… planetsheeple on House of Numbers Full Doc… planetsheeple on House of Numbers Full Doc… The Willpower on America’s pro-Israel dip… jim Payette on The silly science of climate… Maisoon on The case for compulsory vaccin… papasha408 on The Kurdish project in Syria w… Bill Francis on Australia has recorded 11 time… Bill Francis on The case for compulsory vaccin…
Aletho News
- UK surgeon remains suspended a year after saying governments are using Covid to control people December 4, 2021
- Researchers Acknowledge SARS-CoV-2 Is Gaining Vaccine Resistance December 4, 2021
- Scientist Under Investigation by the Royal Society of New Zealand for Defending Science December 4, 2021
- A brief reminder: Health agencies were not always deranged December 4, 2021
- “Post Pandemic Stress Disorder”… seriously? December 4, 2021
- HIDDEN DANGER FOR BABIES REVEALED December 4, 2021
- Is YouTube Now Presuming to be in Charge of Science? December 4, 2021
- The chilling new ‘advice’ on vaccine heart risk for children December 4, 2021
- The silly science of climate alarmism December 3, 2021
- World Health Organization agrees to negotiate a ‘pandemic treaty’ to prevent next outbreak December 3, 2021
- Covid-19: a new look at vitamin D December 3, 2021
- Huge new study shows ZERO Covid deaths of healthy German kids over 4 or adolescents December 3, 2021
- Vaccine Mandates: Unscientific, Divisive, and Enormously Costly December 3, 2021
- Should employers require vaccination without any other option? Comments to OSHA close on Dec 6. December 3, 2021
- ‘Post Pandemic Stress Disorder’: We have now reached the “cover up” stage of the vaccination campaign December 3, 2021
- It’s not surprising that the FDA wants to slow-walk the release of COVID jab reaction data December 3, 2021
- The case for compulsory vaccinations is dead… Omicron just killed it. December 3, 2021
- Scenarios in Response to the New War Against Humanity December 3, 2021
OffGuardian
- WATCH: Mass Formation & the Psychology of the “Pandemic” December 4, 2021
- WATCH: Writing A New Narrative December 4, 2021
- “Post Pandemic Stress Disorder”…seriously? December 3, 2021
Richie Allen
- Obese Gal Has 8 Cardiac Arrests – Blames Covid & Urges Folks To Get Jabbed December 2, 2021
- Council Painted Yellow Lines Under Cars Overnight & Fined The Owners! December 2, 2021
- Guy Sacks Gardener For Being An Anti-Vaxxer! December 2, 2021
- BBC Presenter Fears For Freedom Of Speech December 2, 2021
Consent Factory
- Pathologized Totalitarianism 101 November 22, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Palestinians launch national football team for amputees December 3, 2021
- Pentagon officer described how Israelists manufactured anti-Iraq disinfo that led to war December 3, 2021
- Ghislaine Maxwell Is Finally on Trial! The cover-up begins… December 2, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Should everyone have their own personal carbon quota? December 4, 2021
- Roger Pielke Slams New Hurricane Study December 4, 2021
- BBC’s Fake Hurricane Season Claim December 4, 2021
- Japan Is Backing Oil and Gas Even After COP26 Climate Talks December 3, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Covid-19: a new look at vitamin D December 3, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply